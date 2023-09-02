Loved ones, first responders mark 25th anniversary of Swissair Flight 111 crash

Veterans Affairs holds a ceremony at the Swissair Flight 111 Memorial in Peggys Cove, N.S., to commemorate the tragedy.

Twenty-five years after Swissair Flight 111 crashed near Peggys Cove, N.S., killing all 229 passengers, the government of Canada is marking the anniversary of the tragedy.

On Sunday morning, a delegation that includes Minister of Veteran Affairs Ginette Petitpas Taylor, first responders and family members of those who died in the crash, will hold a ceremony at the Peggys Cove Swissair Memorial in Indian Harbour to commemorate Canada's contribution to the recovery efforts in the wake of the 1998 incident.

CBC News is covering the ceremony live.

The flight was en route from New York to Geneva, Switzerland when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the community of Bayswater after crews diverted the plane toward Halifax International Airport when technical problems were discovered on board.