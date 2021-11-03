Cannonballs from the Fortress of Louisbourg to be safely detonated

Among the millions of artifacts catalogued and carefully stored at the Fortress of Louisbourg in Nova Scotia, are 600 cannonballs sitting on wooden shelves.

The cannonballs have been there for decades, but staff at the national historic site recently began questioning whether the relics are actually dangerous and reached out to the Canadian Forces in Halifax for their expertise.

"They were just curious if any of them had any explosives or [if they] pose any risk," said Barry Noseworthy of the Fleet Diving Unit, which handles unexploded ordnance.

"They're really old. They've been dug up over the years and stored in this building since the early 60s."

After conducting an initial examination last month, Noseworthy and his team are now busy collecting the roughly 100 cannonballs believed to contain explosive black powder or gunpowder.

At least 600 cannonballs are stored at the Parks Canada property in Louisbourg. A Halifax-based team has been testing the relics to determine if they contain explosive black powder. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

"I've never dealt with anything this old, so we hate to see them go," said Noseworthy. "But for public safety and to minimize the risk, we unfortunately have to blow them up."

Noseworthy said black powder is the earliest known chemical explosive and is relatively stable as it requires a fuse to detonate.

He said though the cannonballs won't all be detonated at the same time, it should create a "nice, good bang."

As part of their removal, disposal technicians are expected to transport the cannonballs to CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick on Friday.

Michael Butt carefully loads a cannonball believed to contain black powder onto a waiting truck. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

The cannonballs are expected to be destroyed in a controlled detonation Monday.

Members of the diving unit will not be removing fragments of cannonballs found on the fortress property — ones that were likely used in battle — or the solid steel cannonballs that were typically fired in hopes of damaging enemy ships.

Noseworthy said these items are relics from battles past, including wars waged between the French and the British in the mid-1700s.

Barry Noseworthy holds a hollowed-out fragment of a centuries-old cannonball that likely contained black powder. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

