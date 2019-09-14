Halifax-area dentist facing assault charges in N.L. has licence suspension lifted

A Halifax-area dentist facing criminal charges in Gander, N.L., for allegedly allowing a jail guard to perform a dental procedure on an inmate has had his licence suspension lifted in Nova Scotia.

But Dr. Louis Bourget can only practise under tight restrictions, which include:

Not performing any procedure on a patient under sedation.

Not performing any procedure on inmates of any correctional facility.

Not performing any procedure unless supervised by a qualified individual.

The Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia made the decision earlier this week to lift the interim suspension of Bourget's licence. The new restrictions on his licence will remain in effect indefinitely.

Bourget faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for an alleged incident at a dental clinic in Gander last October.

The dentist is accused of allowing a jail guard to perform dental surgery on a sedated inmate in the clinic while another guard allegedly recorded the incident on video, which was posted to social media. The two guards also face charges.

The video is at the centre of a civil lawsuit launched by Blair Harris, who was an inmate at the Bishop's Falls Correctional Centre in Newfoundland at the time. Harris is identifed as the inmate in the video, according to a statement of claim filed with the suit.

Bourget faces a full disciplinary hearing by the Dental Board of Nova Scotia. He's also been ordered to undergo additional training at his own expense.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Dental Board has not placed any restrictions on Bourget's licence. His website says he practises in the Halifax area, as well as Gander and the Bathurst area of New Brunswick.

