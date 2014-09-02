Man arrested after trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets

Police have arrested a 44-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man accused of trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets.

Halifax District RCMP say they were called earlier this week by a business in Enfield, N.S., after a customer wanted to cash in tickets that had previously been stolen.

He left in a vehicle with a woman passenger, but witnesses noted his licence plate and direction and passed the information along to police. The pair were picked up nearby 15 minutes later by police.

RCMP said Thursday the man's description matched that of the person seen in security footage at two businesses in the Sackville area that were robbed just days earlier. A thief had broken the front door's glass window in both cases to get in and steal lotto tickets.

The 44-year-old suspect has been charged in relation to six break-ins. Four of the charges are related to previous incidents in the Halifax area, RCMP said.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.

