Veteran volunteer is part mom, part good luck charm for Dartmouth baseball team

Anyone attending a home game for the Dartmouth Moosehead Dry baseball team has likely encountered Lorena Walsh.

"Hi, lovey ducks!" Walsh says, flashing a big smile as spectators stroll into Beazley Field on this day in Dartmouth, N.S.

Walsh, once affectionately known as the Gate Lady, has been volunteering with the senior men's baseball team since 1998.

"I'm not the Gate Lady anymore — I'm Mom," she says. "And I have a lot of marvellous boys."

'I do the best I can'

At 71, Walsh does a bit of everything for the team — from selling tickets to working in the canteen. She attends every home game wearing her Moosehead Dry gear.

"And I'm here, when I'm on the field, to raise funds for the boys to travel wherever they have to travel, to do whatever they have to do, replace their gear," says Walsh.

"I do the best I can to raise the money for them to do it."

Chris Head, centre field for the Moosehead Dry, has been part of the team for 13 years. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Lorena Walsh at Beazley Field Sept. 23, 2018. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Centre field Chris Head, a 13-year veteran of the team, says Walsh and the other volunteers are just as much a part of the Moosehead Dry as the players.

"Lorena, she's been working the gates for decades, on and off mostly. But now she's back with us — a valued member to have," he says. "She's the senior volunteer, I call her, because she's been with us the longest."

Always ready to pitch in

The Dartmouth Moosehead Dry is in the midst of a seven-game series against the Sydney Sooners of Cape Breton. The winner of the series moves onto the national championships in Chatham, N.B., next year. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

For Matt Doudelet, a second baseman who has been on the team for nine years, Walsh is somewhat of a good luck charm. His before-game ritual includes a chat with the affable volunteer.

"It seems to help," he says, adding that Walsh has made a point to learn everyone's name.

"She keeps a smile on everyone's face and keeps it upbeat."

Third baseman Anthony McKinley remembers seeing Walsh around the field when he was a young batboy.

"It's always big hugs and big smiles and 'Good luck today' and 'Go win and have fun,'" says McKinley, who's been on the team for four years.

"That's the main thing that she always tell us, to have fun and enjoy the game."

Matt Doudelet (left) and Anthony McKinley of the Dartmouth Moosehead Dry ahead of Sept 23, 2018 game against the Sydney Sooners at Beazley Field in Dartmouth, N.S. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The Moosehead Dry might be feeling more pressure than usual these days.

The team is in the midst of a crucial seven-game series against the Sydney Sooners with the Nova Scotia Senior Baseball League title on the line. As of Friday, Sydney was leading the series 2-0. The winner will travel to Chatham, N.B., next year for the national championship.

The Moosehead Dry has already been named league champions 19 times. And if they nab their 20th title?

"That would mean I start saving in my little cookie jar," says Walsh, "because I will be in Chatham next August."