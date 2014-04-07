HRM Coun. Lorelei Nicoll won't be reoffering in fall election

One of only two female councillors in the Halifax region has decided not to reoffer in the October municipal election.

Coun. Lorelei Nicoll has represented District 4 Cole Harbour - Westphal for 12 years. She said her most significant contribution has been the creation of a women's advisory council.

"We need to support more women in politics and I'm hoping the advisory committee is my succession plan," said Nicoll.

When Nicoll was chosen as the deputy mayor of Halifax in November 2014, she was only the second woman to take on the position since amalgamation in 1996 — Sue Uteck was the first.

Nicoll doesn't think regional council would have discussed providing free feminine hygiene products in municipal facilities if she and Coun. Lisa Blackburn hadn't championed the issue. She said she's tried to make things better for her daughter's generation.

"She's made me the feminist that I have become and strongly encouraged me to take on issues like the menstrual products," said Nicoll.

Nicoll's daughter sent out a tweet talking about the "misogyny and ignorance" her mother had to deal with in office, acknowledging her contributions and calling on other women to put their names forward for this fall's election.

"Be the next generations role model like my mom is to me," Elizabeth Cushing said in her tweet.

