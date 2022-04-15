Lord Nelson Hotel in Halifax evacuated due to 'strong odour'
Guests were allowed back into the hotel early Friday morning
The Lord Nelson Hotel in downtown Halifax was evacuated early Friday because of what police said was a "strong odour."
Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the hotel on South Park Street around 3 a.m. AT and guests were told to leave the building.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were also called and a hazmat team responded. District fire chief Sherry Dean said the team did some gas meter readings and ventilated the area.
The readings showed a low level of risk, so guests were allowed back into the building.
Dean said Halifax fire left the scene after 4 a.m. and police stayed to investigate the incident.
In a news release, Halifax police said they made two arrests, however there were "no details relating to criminal charges at this time."
A request for comment from the Lord Nelson Hotel was not returned on Friday.