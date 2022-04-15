Lord Nelson Hotel in Halifax evacuated due to 'strong odour'

The Lord Nelson Hotel in downtown Halifax was evacuated early Friday because of what police said was a "strong odour."

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the hotel on South Park Street around 3 a.m. AT and guests were told to leave the building.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were also called and a hazmat team responded. District fire chief Sherry Dean said the team did some gas meter readings and ventilated the area.

The readings showed a low level of risk, so guests were allowed back into the building.

Dean said Halifax fire left the scene after 4 a.m. and police stayed to investigate the incident.

In a news release, Halifax police said they made two arrests, however there were "no details relating to criminal charges at this time."

A request for comment from the Lord Nelson Hotel was not returned on Friday.

