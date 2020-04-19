Ray Paruch, long-time CBRM councillor, dies at age 71

Ray Paruch, a long-time Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, has died at age 71.

He was first elected to council in 1995 and was elected seven times consecutively in a 25-year period.

The flags outside city hall will be lowered and further municipal honours will be bestowed on Paruch at a later date.

A statement from the municipality released on Sunday said Paruch was "known for his grassroots, lively and engaged representation for the community he was dedicated to and passionate for."

Mayor Cecil Clarke said Paruch was a "call it as he saw it politician who had my utmost respect and admiration."

"He loved what he did and it was demonstrated in his words, actions and deeds," Clarke said in a statement.

Clarke said Paruch's legacy "will live on through the outcomes of his hard work, steadfast determination and community focused representation."

