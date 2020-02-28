New law would prevent seniors from being separated in long-term care

Tammy Crossland can still recall the huge burden as her family tried to get her grandparents in the same long-term care home.

The couple had been separated because Crossland's grandmother, who had dementia, needed a higher level of care than her grandfather.

Eventually, through the family's advocacy, the couple was reunited at the same site in 2018.

"It's both mentally and physically draining," Crossland said of the effort in an interview on Friday.

That same day, Health Minister Randy Delorey introduced legislation at Province House that would allow families to avoid some of the challenges Crossland did when one or both members of a couple enters long-term care.

'A big impact'

The Life Partners in Long-Term Care Act states that when two people enter care they will be able to live together, regardless of the level of care each requires.

If one member of the couple goes into care first, the other person would be prioritized for placement in the same site when they are ready for long-term care.

"It's a simple goal, but has a big impact on those it affects," said Delorey.

The minister said he's aware of "a handful of situations" that come up each year, and the change would also apply to people in care now who might not be in the same place.

In the past, placement was more focused on the direct care needs of the individual and that's what created conflict, said Delorey.

"This is the right thing to do and that's why we're moving forward with it now."

In cases where couples have been able to be together in long-term care, Delorey said the results have been positive, particularly for the person requiring the higher level of care.

Change couple apply to Camp Hill, too

Crossland said even as her grandmother's dementia progressed and she couldn't recognize some family members, she always recognized her husband. Her grandmother died last April.

"I know he loved it every day," she said of her grandfather.

Delorey said the intention is to have the act eventually also apply to the Camp Hill veterans hospital in Halifax. Couples in the past have argued that they should not be separated simply because one of them is not a veteran.

The minister said his department is still in talks with Veterans Affairs Canada about making things work at Camp Hill

"I think the federal government is certainly willing to have the conversation."

MORE TOP STORIES