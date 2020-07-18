Long-term care facilities prepare to open to indoor visitors

Long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia are preparing to welcome visitors inside next week after months of COVID-19 restrictions that kept some families separated from loved ones.

"Shout out to our residents and families because these are difficult times and they've been so understanding and so respectful of the decisions that we've been making," said Lisa Smith, the CEO of Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow, N.S.

"They do realize at the end of the day, it's all about making sure that we do assess risk and … obviously keep everybody safe during these times."

On Friday, the province announced that care-home residents can designate three people who can visit them inside their home starting July 22.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said residents can only have one visitor at a time and the visitor must wear a mask.

"With new cases remaining very low, we're comfortable that we can now open visitation more and bring some more normalcy back into the lives of the residents and their families," Strang said in a news briefing Friday.

There are only two active cases in Nova Scotia, according to provincial numbers.

Smith said Glen Haven immediately started receiving calls right away from family members who were hoping to schedule indoor visits with their loved ones.

She said many of the 202 residents have been able to enjoy drive-in visits but some residents have a hard time getting outside.

Lisa Smith, the CEO of Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow, said residents are excited to start seeing their loved ones in the home. (Submitted by Glen Haven Manor)

"It's really great for those who are limited and maybe can't get outside for a curbside visit," Smith said. "So we are excited to be able to have that additional opportunity for them."

Smith said any visitors coming inside the building must wear a mask and their temperature will be taken to check for signs of COVID-19.

She said the resident will be waiting in a designated visiting area and both the resident and the visitor must wear masks.

"We have established an area where we can safely provide visitors with a nice comfortable visit with their loved ones," Smith said.

The home has also set up a Plexiglas shield which will stand between the resident and their visitor.

"It's certainly exciting," Smith said. "It looks very warm and welcoming in the space that we have created so we are quite excited about that."

Strang did say that visitors could get a small hug or a brief shoulder squeeze, as long as they wear masks, but physical contact is something that concerns Smith.

"We just want to make sure that we have everything in place to do that safely," Smith said.

"So at this moment in time, there won't be any hugs or lean-ins or touching but we certainly will be evaluating it because we hope to be able to do it in the very near future."

Strang said each care home will determine when they open to indoor visitors.

Glen Haven Manor resident Mary Coady is shown with recreation programmer Nicole Blackwood during a drive-in visit in June. Drive-in visits will continue at many long-term care facilities. (Submitted by Glen Haven Manor)

Oakwood Terrace, a long-term care home in Dartmouth, said it is considering the risks of reopening before making any decisions.

"It is clear that COVID-19 is lethal to the elderly with underlying health conditions and presents a significant threat to their wellbeing," Anthony Taylor, the administrator at Oakwood, said in an emailed statement.

"The new visit process as proposed is significantly different to what is in place now and creates an increased health and safety risk to all at Oakwood Terrace."

Taylor said outdoor visits have been working well and will continue for now.

Visits to Northwood

Although indoor visits can begin on July 22, Northwood long-term care home in Halifax is waiting until July 27 to open up to designated visitors.

The care home's Halifax campus is where 53 residents died during an outbreak that started in April.

"We are excited that provincial leaders feel confident in public health to further lift restrictions in Long Term Care beginning next week. In anticipation of this announcement, we have been actively working on plans to support these changes," a statement on the website said.

The care home said the safety and well-being of residents is its primary concern.

"We will continue to follow the advice and direction of Public Health as we work together to loosen restrictions," the statement said.

Strang said all visits, indoor and outdoor, must continue to be scheduled through the care homes.

