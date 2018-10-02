Reporting alleged abuse in nursing homes to province 'like talking to a wall,' families say

Gladys Whitford's lip is caked with dried blood in one photo.

In another, the 89-year-old's knee and elbow appear purple under her translucent-looking skin.

Her daughter, Donna Whitford, holds on to the distressing images as evidence of what she considers her mother's mistreatment in a Chester, N.S., long-term care home.

Whitford said she received a call in April 2017 that her mother, who has dementia and lives at Shoreham Village, had been attacked by another resident.

"My mother was choked. She was badly bruised and in shock.... They'd given her a baby doll to hold on to because she was just rocking. It was awful," said Whitford.

"I thought, I'm done. I've had enough."

Donna Whitford took this photo after finding her mother bruised with a cut on her mouth. (CBC )

But no one has ever asked to see the photos.

RCMP advised her to report abuse under the Protection of Persons in Care Act, which Whitford said she did. But after an initial conversation with the Department of Health, Whitford said she received no communication and nothing to indicate what, if any, followup had been conducted.

This month, she called the department again to find out what happened to her complaint.

"They basically told me that I have to go to [the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act] and apply to be able to get that information," she said. "I thought that was outrageous."

A recent CBC News investigation found the Health Department confirmed 102 cases of abuse in long-term care homes since 2015 following 199 investigations.

However, fewer than one in five complaints leads to a formal investigation and there is no written followup when a complaint is dismissed. This absence of communication has left some families that lodged complaints saying they don't trust their concerns were ever taken seriously.

Like Whitford, Kathy Dykeman keeps track of dozens of letters and detailed notes. Her brother, George Casey, died in June of last year at age 56.

He had a type of early-onset dementia and his condition declined rapidly after entering long-term care in March 2017.

Within days of moving into the Mira, a home in Truro, Dykeman said her brother lost the ability to walk and talk.

"He walked in 190 lb., he was basically healthy other than his mind. Could do everything for himself. That was on a Friday and on Tuesday he was in a diaper, incoherent in [a] wheelchair, slumped over," she said. "He never came back to the same person who he was."

Casey's family said his medication was changed without their consent after he entered care, which they believe worsened his condition.

The man's mother, Janet Casey, said she filed a complaint under the Protection of Persons in Care Act.

When Dykeman wrote a letter to the health minister to follow up on her concerns about her brother's care, she received one back that referenced her "father."

"It was a slap in the face. Obviously the minister didn't even read this," Dykeman said.

"No matter what we did, it was like talking to a wall most times."

When complaints of abuse are made under the Protection of Persons in Care Act, the Health Department is supposed to follow up within 24 hours. But after that, the process is less clear cut.

Staff with the Protection of Persons in Care team evaluate complaints to see whether they warrant further investigation. They determine whether there are reasonable grounds by "gathering information ... considering reliability and [the] validity of the information," Tracy Barron, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said in a statement.

From left to right: Kathy Dykeman, Janet Casey and Lisa Casey. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Perry Sankarsingh, the department's senior executive director for client services and contract management, acknowledged it can be a frustrating process for families.

"That's something that perhaps I and my staff need to probably think about in terms of how we interact and how we communicate. Because at times, the families that come forward, in some cases they've already made up their mind. And so any judgment, any kind of decision, to the contrary is perceived as a failure of the system or a failure in justice."

This fall, Whitford gave the process another shot. She said she learned in August that her mother had been suffering from severe diarrhea for about a week. Whitford said after she spoke to a physician, her mother was hospitalized and given fluids.

"She was left without any proper creams... she was dehydrated — severely dehydrated," her daughter said.

Kathy Dykeman, who works in a long-term care home, says she has little faith anyone in the provincial government followed up on her family's concerns. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Josie Ryan, executive director at Shoreham Village where Gladys Whitford lives, said she couldn't discuss anything related to a specific resident's care but in cases where there is suspected abuse, staff are required and encouraged to report it.

"It's important that families are safe and residents are safe," she said. "We are dealing with significant dementia and challenges but it's our policy to make sure we disclose. There's no tolerance for abuse whatsoever."

Calling for accountability

After a meeting with Ryan this month, Whitford said she learned the home was reporting the August case to the province. Whitford welcomed that response but said families shouldn't be informing staff about problems. She said communication is crucial.

"They've got to be held accountable. Especially when people are dying in there," she said. "Yes, people die. But when there's health issues and they can be resolved and no one acts until a family member intervenes, that's wrong."

Whitford said about two weeks after filing her own complaint, she received a call from the Heath Department informing her it wouldn't be proceeding to an investigation. She said she was told she'd have to file another freedom of information request if she wanted the reasons in writing.

More than a year after George Casey's death, his family still wonders if there's something they could have done differently. (Steve Berry/CBC)

For George Casey's mother and sister, the memories of his death and final months are still raw.

After his family publicly raised concerns about his treatment, he was moved to Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage, N.S., from the Mira in Truro.

The administrator for the Mira, Pat Falconer, said the home was not involved in a Protection of Persons in Care Act investigation of Casey's care nor any internal review.

After the family filed a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, Dykeman said they were told the doctor should have consulted them about Casey's medication change.

Documents shown to CBC News show Casey's decline was attributed to his medical condition. They said the medication change was deemed appropriate for Casey's condition and to help deal with the challenging behaviours he exhibited after moving into the home.

RCMP called but no charges laid

Casey's health didn't improve at Ocean View and his family remained concerned about his care. At one point, Janet Casey said she called the RCMP because she believed her son was being neglected.

She didn't file a second complaint under the Protection of Persons in Care Act because no one had ever responded to her first report.

Nova Scotia RCMP said they investigated, as they did with Whitford's case, and determined "charges were not applicable."

Dykeman said she and her sister — who both work in another long-term care home — at one point found their brother on the floor of the dining room in a T-shirt and diaper.

"That was the most humiliating thing I think I've ever seen. My sister ran to him to try to get someone to help us with him or to get water or whatever. He was exhausted, dehydrated. When he seen us he was like, 'Kathy, Lisa, Kathy, Lisa,'" she said.

George Casey worked for years maintaining the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. He died three months after entering long-term care with early-onset dementia. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Dion Mouland, president and CEO of Ocean View, said he couldn't comment on Casey's case due to confidentiality policies but said the organization takes "the voice of family seriously in all we do." He said staff assess residents all the time and "take pride in providing high-quality and safe care."

Dykeman said Ocean View was not receptive to their involvement and at one point, her sister was banned from visiting for six weeks, only returning when Casey entered palliative care at the home.

Mouland said the facility has only banned one person in the past 10 years and did so after determining they posed a "significant safety risk for residents or staff." He could not confirm this was the case in question.

Casey died at the facility shortly after entering palliative care.

"He didn't deserve this ... We took all the routes you are told to take and it just seems like we can't get no answers," said Dykeman.

"Be aware of your loved ones. Watch them. Be there with them as much as you can."

