Province to add 236 long-term care beds, replace hundreds more

Seven long-term care homes in the province will be replaced or undergo significant renovations after Premier Stephen McNeil announced Friday an increase of $8 million per year under the Long-Term Care Infrastructure Plan.

The plan will add 236 long-term care beds and replace hundreds more, the province said in a news release.

"When our loved ones are ready for long-term care, they deserve to have high-quality care in a safe and comfortable environment," McNeil said in the release. "We are investing in the long-term care system to better meet the needs of residents, their families and staff."

Seven homes will receive immediate work based on their condition and the best practices for infection prevention and control, the province said. They include:

Northwood in Halifax.

The Birches Nursing Home in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Shoreham Village in Chester.

Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown.

Grand View Manor in Berwick.

R.C. MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney.

Foyer Pere Fiset in Chéticamp.

The spending will increase the annual budget for capital repairs and equipment upgrades for facilities to $10.5 million per year, up from $2.5 million.

Northwood in Halifax is one of seven long-term care homes in Nova Scotia slated to receive money for upgrades. (Robert Short/CBC)

The central region of the province will receive 236 beds, including 44 at Northwood. The locations for the other 192 beds have not been determined.

The 100 beds that were removed at Northwood in Halifax to convert shared rooms to single rooms after the COVID-19 pandemic hit will be moved to a different location. Fifty-three residents at Northwood died last spring when COVID-19 swept through the facility.

The province says the first project will be completed by 2024 or 2025.

