Long-term care home in Pictou County evacuated

Residents of a long-term care home in Pictou County were being evacuated from their complex Sunday evening.

Valley View Villa administrator says all 113 residents have been evacuated

Victoria Welland · CBC News ·
Valley View Villa is show in a file photo. (Google Streetview)

Residents of a long-term care home in Pictou County were evacuated from their complex Sunday.

RCMP released a traffic advisory Sunday that said they were assisting fire and emergency services to evacuate residents of a complex on the 6100 block of Trafalgar Road in Riverton.

Marcus Stephenson, the administrator for Valley View Villa just outside Stellarton, said he was told by the fire department that the home was being evacuated due to a chemical in one of the resident's rooms.

"People were feeling queasy on that unit and they decided to evacuate everybody," said Stephenson.

Valley View Villa houses 113 residents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Victoria Welland

Reporter

Victoria Welland is a reporter with CBC Nova Scotia. You can reach her at victoria.welland@cbc.ca

