Long-term care home in Pictou County evacuated

Residents of a long-term care home in Pictou County were evacuated from their complex Sunday.

RCMP released a traffic advisory Sunday that said they were assisting fire and emergency services to evacuate residents of a complex on the 6100 block of Trafalgar Road in Riverton.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pictou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pictou</a> District RCMP is assisting fire services and emergency management to evacuate residents of a complex in the 6100 block of Trafalgar Road in Riverton. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work. —@RCMPNS

Marcus Stephenson, the administrator for Valley View Villa just outside Stellarton, said he was told by the fire department that the home was being evacuated due to a chemical in one of the resident's rooms.

"People were feeling queasy on that unit and they decided to evacuate everybody," said Stephenson.

Valley View Villa houses 113 residents.

