More staffing needed in long-term care homes, expert panel finds

A report on Nova Scotia's long-term care system says staffing levels need to be increased to deal with increasingly complex needs for residents.

The report by a three-person expert panel was released Tuesday. It includes five recommendations and 22 action items to be completed within the next two years.

The report notes high rates of chronic disease and dementia, as well as staff recruitment and retention problems, are contributing to pressures on the system.

Nursing staff regularly work without a full compliment of people, which sets the stage for a variety of problems, according to the report. It calls for a short-term focus on attracting new people to the profession and making those already in the system feel valued.

"Increasing staff at the point of care is needed immediately to assist with activities of daily living. An introduction of more workers will provide necessary support in the short term to address staffing shortages," the report says.

The panel was appointed in the months following the death of Chrissy Dunnington, who died in March after developing a severe infection related to a huge bone-deep bedsore on her backside.

The report says efforts to increase staff should include using more nurse practitioners and other providers such as occupational therapists and physiotherapists to improve care.

The panel also endorses and recommends "full implementation of the Nova Scotia Long-Term Care Pressure Injury Prevention Strategy."

The report also calls for an update of the Homes for Special Care Act, which hasn't seen an update in 30 years.

The three-person panel was made up of Janice Keefe, chair of the Nova Scotia Centre on Aging at Mount Saint Vincent University; Dr. Greg Archibald, a family doctor, wound-care expert and Dalhousie University professor; and Cheryl Smith, a nurse practitioner from Amherst with an education focus on dementia care.

The province tasked them with looking at proper bedsore care, patient and worker safety, and the appropriate care and protection of vulnerable people. They were not responsible for considering the number of long-term care beds in the province.

The province has pledged to act on all the panel's recommendations. It will be working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the long-term care sector and partners to implement them, according to a news release.

It said the province is already working on some of the issues highlighted in the report, including developing a vacancy survey, taking steps toward registering continuing care assistants, and improving access to occupational therapists, physiotherapists and nurse practioners.

Since being appointed in September, members of the advisory panel met with 375 people and organizations, including residents of long-term care facilities, their families, the people who work providing care, their union, administrators and others who have a stake in the group's work.

Initially they were supposed to report back by Nov. 30, but they received a three-week extension, in part due to the volume of feedback they received.