Nova Scotia revises long-term care expansion to add more rooms by 2032

The Nova Scotia government is promising to add, upgrade or replace 2,200 long-term care rooms by 2032 to meet the demands of an aging population.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams said the new rooms are in addition to the 3,500 rooms announced in January that are expected to open by 2027.

Adams said Monday's announcement includes 800 new, single long-term care rooms and 1,400 existing rooms that will be either upgraded or replaced.

The minister said work is to begin this fall on the newly announced rooms, with 336 slated for three new nursing homes in the Halifax area.

Adams said that increasing capacity in long-term care will reduce the pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms in a province where 21.8 per cent of people are 65 years of age or older.

About 1,700 people in communities are on a waitlist for a long-term care bed, with an additional 300 people waiting in hospital, according to the province.

