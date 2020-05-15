Majority of recommendations from infection control report now in place

The Nova Scotia Health Department has completed all but one of the 24 recommendations from a report last fall on infection prevention and control in long-term care homes.

The report was ordered by then-health minister Randy Delorey following a vicious outbreak of COVID-19 at Northwood, the Halifax-based long-term care site. The virus overwhelmed the site last spring, with 345 residents and staff contracting COVID-19 and 53 residents dying from the disease.

At the time, the specialty COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary was relocated to Northwood to help get the outbreak under control.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Health Department said the only outstanding recommendation, which remains a work in progress, is an accountability reporting system.

The department plans to spend an additional $32.5 million this year for staff and resources deemed critical to the work, including occupational health and safety, infection prevention and control experts, and long-term care assistants.

A program to support the mental health and well-being of long-term care staff was also launched at the beginning of the month and will cover more than 2,000 new people through the employee and family assistance program.

The department has previously announced the establishment of regional care units for long-term care residents who test positive for COVID-19, and the provincial health authority is putting together "deployment centres" that can help long-term care homes with additional staffing, should it become necessary in the event of an outbreak.

At the time of the infection control report, the government also received a report specifically focused on Northwood, its experience with COVID and the future of the site.

The department spokesperson said all short-term recommendations from that report are now in place and work continues on the long-term recommendations, some of which would require legislation.

MORE TOP STORIES