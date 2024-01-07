Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

1,000 without power in Queens County after logging truck crash

About 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Queens County are without electricity and a man is in hospital after a logging truck crashed into a power pole in Buckfield, N.S., Sunday.

Truck driver was airlifted to hospital

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
A man has serious injuries after a logging truck crashed into a power pole on Sunday in Queens County. (CBC)

A man is in hospital and about 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lost power after a logging truck crashed into a power pole in Buckfield, N.S., Sunday.

An RCMP spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 210 and Labelle Road around 11 a.m.

The truck was loaded with logs when it crashed into a power pole.

The driver, the lone occupant of the truck, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Power outage map
Nova Scotia Power estimates power in the Buckfield area should be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday. (Nova Scotia Power)

Power was knocked out in the area. The Nova Scotia Power outage map is giving an estimated time of 9 p.m. Sunday for power to be restored.

The intersection will be closed to traffic for several hours, according to the RCMP.

With files from Danielle Edwards

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now