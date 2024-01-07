1,000 without power in Queens County after logging truck crash

A man is in hospital and about 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lost power after a logging truck crashed into a power pole in Buckfield, N.S., Sunday.

An RCMP spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 210 and Labelle Road around 11 a.m.

The truck was loaded with logs when it crashed into a power pole.

The driver, the lone occupant of the truck, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Power estimates power in the Buckfield area should be restored by 9 p.m. Sunday. (Nova Scotia Power)

Power was knocked out in the area. The Nova Scotia Power outage map is giving an estimated time of 9 p.m. Sunday for power to be restored.

The intersection will be closed to traffic for several hours, according to the RCMP.

