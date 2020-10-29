Skip to Main Content
Logged In: Post-Secondary Life in 2020
Nova Scotia·New

Logged In: Post-Secondary Life in 2020

Halifax-based artist Jon Claytor illustrates his video chats with four East Coast students.

Halifax-based artist Jon Claytor spoke with 4 East Coast students over video and turned their stories into art

CBC ·
Jon Claytor spoke to students in Halifax, Sackville, N.B., Alberton, P.E.I., and Stephenville, N.L. (Jon Claytor for CBC)

Artist Jon Claytor wanted to hear how post-secondary students are doing right now, so he checked in through a familiar space: Zoom. 

Here's his artistic take on their stories.

Nana Adwoa Asantewa Ofori-Amanfo 

Nana is studying at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. 

      1 of 0

       

      Jesse Barbour

      Jesse is from Alberton, P.E.I. He's studying at UPEI and graduated from the human services program at Holland College during the pandemic. 

          1 of 0

           

          Sings to the Forest 

          Despite classes at Dalhousie University moving online, Sings to the Forest returned to Nova Scotia from Ontario because her partner was going back to work and they share an apartment in the city. 

              1 of 0

               

              Drew Hogan

              Drew is living in Stephenville, N.L., and doing art school virtually this year.

                  1 of 0

                   

                  If you're in school right now and want to share your story, send us a note: creator.network@cbc.ca. 

                  CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

                  now