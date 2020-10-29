Logged In: Post-Secondary Life in 2020

Artist Jon Claytor wanted to hear how post-secondary students are doing right now, so he checked in through a familiar space: Zoom.

Here's his artistic take on their stories.

Nana Adwoa Asantewa Ofori-Amanfo

Nana is studying at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

Jesse Barbour

Jesse is from Alberton, P.E.I. He's studying at UPEI and graduated from the human services program at Holland College during the pandemic.

Sings to the Forest

Despite classes at Dalhousie University moving online, Sings to the Forest returned to Nova Scotia from Ontario because her partner was going back to work and they share an apartment in the city.

Drew Hogan

Drew is living in Stephenville, N.L., and doing art school virtually this year.

If you're in school right now and want to share your story, send us a note: creator.network@cbc.ca.

