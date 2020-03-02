Skip to Main Content
Teen arrested with suspected cap gun after lockdown at Lockview High
A Halifax-area high school was on lockdown for almost an hour Monday as RCMP investigated a weapons call.

School was on lockdown for about an hour, nearby schools secured

An 18-year-old who police believe was carrying a cap gun has been arrested following a noon-hour lockdown at a Halifax-area high school.

No one was hurt in the incident. 

RCMP were called to Lockview High School in Fall River, N.S., at 12:09 p.m. to investigate a weapons call. They arrested the man shortly before 1 p.m. 

It's unclear if he was on or near school grounds. Cpl. Lisa Croteau said officers made the arrest in the Fall River area.

Elementary and junior high schools near Lockview were under hold-and-secure measures while RCMP investigated. 

