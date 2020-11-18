Lockeport planned to cut this tree down, but then the community rallied
After saying it was 'unsafe' to decorate beloved Christmas tree, town says it won't be cutting it down
The Town of Lockeport, N.S., has had a change of heart over its plans to chop down a large white spruce tree that has been decorated for the Christmas holidays since the mid-1990s.
On Wednesday, officials removed an announcement from the town's Facebook page that said "It has become unsafe for our staff to string lights on and its size and condition pose other possible risks."
That was replaced by a post that said the tree cutting won't be happening and that the town is considering other options.
Resident Bonnie Nickerson is thrilled the town has reversed course. She believes it was the community's opposition to the town's plans that saved the tree.
"I am friggin' over the moon," she said. "I really thought I was up against it."
The tree, which is located at the corner of Hall and Beech streets, was to be cut down Friday.
She had a former Lands and Forestry employee take a look at it.
"It's a healthy tree and has many more years of life left," she said. "And it's not a traffic hazard, it's not obstructing any views."
