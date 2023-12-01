Altercation triggers lockdown at Upper Tantallon high school

Police remain on the scene at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon, N.S., after the school was placed in a lockdown following the use of a sensory irritant during an altercation involving three youths on Friday morning.

In an update issued at 12:15 p.m., the RCMP say a secure and hold had been lifted, and that three youths have been arrested.

According to the RCMP's initial report, police were called to the scene after being notified of an incident at around 9:30 a.m.

No serious injuries have been reported, but some students and staff have been affected by the sensory irritant, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES