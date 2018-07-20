Some residents in Pleasant Valley, Pictou County, N.S., are unhappy with Canada Post after it moved a community mailbox to a spot locals think is more dangerous.

A couple of months ago, the mailbox was moved from Ross Road to Pleasant Valley Road.

"We have to pull out of our road now and drive even further out to the country instead of where we all go, which is into town," said Vince Angst, who lives on Ross Road. "It makes no sense because it's completely in the opposite direction of where anybody goes."

The old community mailbox had a history.

Five years ago, vandals twice tipped it over, so Canada Post sent repair crews. A Ross Road resident bought three big rocks to secure the mailbox. It held firm — until Canada Post moved it.

A local added boulders to the old mailbox to stop vandals tipping it over. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"We had no heads up about it," said Marion MacDonald, a Ross Road resident. "I received a key in the mail and I went to the post office to tell them I don't need a key, because I already have one."

That's when MacDonald learned a new box had been set up.

New site to 'better serve all residents'

Canada Post said they told customers they were moving the box before May 7 and moved it on May 18.

"Due to growth in the area and a few incidents of vandalism, we had to find a new site that could better serve all residents," spokesperson Sylvie Lapointe told CBC News. "With the proper permits, we have moved to an upgraded site on Pleasant Valley Road."

The old location on Ross Road sat by a wide road that made it easy for people to manoeuvre their vehicles in and out while picking up their mail, locals said.

The residents say the new location is dangerous.

"We've got two blind crests where we have to pull out now on both sides and there are pulp trucks travelling on this road all the time," said Angst. "You've only got a few seconds either way to make a call if you are going to pull out and you just hope there isn't a truck coming up one of those hills."

Angst and MacDonald are both worried someone will get hurt, especially when road conditions deteriorate in the winter months.

"I think everyone's opinion in rural districts should count for something," said MacDonald. "We'd like to keep our mailbox close and safe, so we're still hoping."