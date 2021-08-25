Digby RCMP investigate theft of lobster traps valued at $18K

Digby RCMP are investigating the theft of 75 lobster traps worth more than $18,000 from a commercial property on Victoria Street in Digby.

The thefts occurred on two occasions in a one-week period.

According to a news release, police received a report on Aug. 18 that 43 had been stolen from the property.

They received a second report that lobster traps had been stolen from the same property on Aug. 24. This time 32 traps were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

MORE TOP STORIES