RCMP investigating after lobster traps cut near Petit-de-Grat

A dispute in a Cape Breton fishing community is being investigated by the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The Mounties said Monday they have received reports that 40 lobster traps were cut from buoys in the waters near Petit-de-Grat between the evening of April 29 and morning of April 30. There's no sign of the gear.

Police described it as a case of "mischief," and estimated the total financial loss for the traps and lobster is approximately $10,000.

RCMP confirm there is no connection between this incident and reports of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans seizing traps from nearby Potlotek First Nation.

Last week, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs said 37 traps were seized within their moderate livelihood fishery in St. Peters Bay.

Police said the cutting of traps near Petit-de-Grat involves members of the Petit-de-Grat community. Mounties add they have identified a person of interest.

Petit-de-Grat is the community of the infamous "murder for lobster" case in which Phillip Boudreau was killed.

Boudreau was shot, gaffed and dragged out to sea in 2013 for allegedly interfering with lobster traps. His body was never recovered.

