Thieves make off with 1,200 pounds of lobster on Nova Scotia's South Shore

RCMP are asking for the public's help after about 1,200 pounds of lobster were stolen in Port Medway, N.S., recently.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the thefts occurred early on the mornings of Sunday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 1 from two lobster pounds on Long Cove Road. She said there are several pounds in the area, where lobsters caught by fishermen are kept alive in large holding tanks until they can be sold.

Clarke said the owner of one of the pounds thought a boat stored nearby may have been involved in the theft.

"It wasn't stored exactly the way he would have left it there, so he felt the suspect or suspects might have used the boat," she said.

Clarke said the pounds are located in a remote area and RCMP are asking for help from anyone with trail camera footage that picked up vehicles in the area on those mornings.

She said she's not sure what the thieves will do with the lobster.

"I have no idea what someone does with 1,200 pounds of lobster," said Clarke.