'It's just not safe': Scientist married to lobster fisherman urges Ottawa to cancel season

A Nova Scotia scientist who is married to a lobster fisherman says the lobster season should be shut down because of health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not fair to have it open, it's just not safe," said Jaime Wertman, who has a PhD in microbiology and immunology from Dalhousie University, and works as a clinical researcher at the IWK Health Centre.

Lobster fishing is already underway in much of the province. The spring fishery is set to open in other areas of Nova Scotia next week.

Last week, Wertman wrote a letter to federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan listing several reasons why the season should be shut down.

"Social distancing on a boat is not possible," said Wertman. "People share bunks, sometimes they sleep on the boat, they share bathrooms."

Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan is resisting calls to shut down the spring lobster fishery due to health concerns over COVID-19 and the glut in inventory it has created. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Department of Fisheries and Oceans employees are working remotely. Wertman said a lack of monitors and at-sea observers increase the risks lobster crews are taking.

Wertman's letter noted that in Canada, fishing is one of the most dangerous sectors to work in.

"COVID-19 exposure is an unacceptable additional risk for these individuals," it said.

Wertman said she's been contacted by DFO and promised a response from the fisheries minister.

Jordan has been under pressure to close, or at least delay, the lobster fishing season. She was unavailable for comment, but a spokesperson said the safety of fishing crews is a priority.

"All essential industries, including the seafood sector, are working with their provincial governments to ensure that provincial health and safety guidelines are implemented to minimize risk to workers," said Jennifer Kuss.

The pandemic has shut down the market for lobster in restaurants that are now closed.

Lobster sales in Asian markets have collapsed and there is now a glut of inventory that has increased with the lobster fishery still ongoing in southwestern Nova Scotia, the largest zone in the province.

