Lobster season extended by 4 days in Gulf of St. Lawrence

Lobster fishermen in the Gulf of St Lawrence will get a few more days on the water this summer to help redeem a blighted season.

On Wednesday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans told harvesters their season closing date will be extended from June 30 to July 4.

The four-day extension affects fishermen in Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, in lobster fishing areas 23, 24 and 26.

The department was responding to multiple requests from industry.

The pandemic dampened the spring lobster season in Atlantic Canada.

This map shows where lobster fishing areas 23, 24 and 26 are located. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

The gulf opening was delayed by two weeks over safety concerns at plants and on boats, and depressed demand as restaurants, cruise ships and other food service customers shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Industry officials told a parliamentary committee earlier this month that prices are down by 40 per cent this year.

Some plants had problems finding enough workers, which put limits on how much lobster they and wharf buyers would take each day.

MORE TOP STORIES