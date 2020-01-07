Lobster caught under Indigenous licences sold by accident, businessman tells judge

The businessman accused of illegally selling lobster caught by Indigenous fishermen protested his innocence Thursday in a Nova Scotia courtroom.

Speaking through an interpreter, Sheng Ren Zheng told Digby provincial court he ran a legitimate business and he never violated — nor instructed staff at his Belliveaus Cove lobster pound — to violate fishery regulations.

Zheng, who has been on trial over the course of several weeks, said during closing arguments it was an accident that Indigenous lobster caught out of season was packed for sale to China at the pound he owned.

The Crown has argued it was done deliberately, and introduced evidence at trial that the lobster was caught under Indigenous food, social and ceremonial licences held by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Under federal regulations, fish caught under these licences cannot be sold.

Both Zheng and his now defunct company, Guang Da International, were charged after a federal fishery officer intercepted a shipment of lobster at the Halifax airport in October 2017.

Various shipping documents indicating the lobster had been sold to an Asian market were seized.

Provincial court judge Tim Landry will deliver a decision on April 16.

MORE TOP STORIES