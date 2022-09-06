N.S. fisheries minister still looking at assistance options for fishermen affected by wildfires

Nova Scotia Fisheries Minister Steve Craig says his government is still looking at ways to help Shelburne County fishermen with uninsured losses they sustained during this summer's record-setting wildfires.

On Thursday, the province announced a one-time payment of $2,500 to licensed aquaculture operators, fishermen, fish buyers and processors directly impacted by the wildfires.

Craig said that money is not part of efforts to help a group of fishermen who lost hundreds of traps and other gear in the fire, losses that are not covered by insurance. Fishermen have expressed concern that without more help, some risk being left unable to participate in the upcoming lobster season, which begins at the end of November.

"I'm absolutely aware of that and we are not finished looking at ways that we can assist," Craig told reporters following a cabinet meeting in Halifax.

Association calls for more help

Craig said officials in his department have been working with their federal counterparts on the issue and he's awaiting a meeting with newly minted Fisheries and Oceans Canada Minister Diane Lebourthillier to discuss the matter.

"We're absolutely advocating for assistance where we can," he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Brazil Rock Lobster Association called the provincial assistance announced Thursday, "woefully inadequate and does not become remotely close to what is needed to get these captains and crews back on the water."

The association, which represents 538 lobster fishermen in Eastern Passage, the South Shore and Digby area, called on the province to continue working with the federal government "to appropriately compensate them for the losses they have suffered."

Sector's importance to communities

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said he doesn't think the provincial government is doing enough to support the people who suffered losses in the fire and help them get back on their feet.

"This is the critical sector to our rural economies, particularly in southwestern Nova Scotia," he told reporters. "And I don't think this government really understands the importance of our fisheries."

New Democrat MLA Gary Burrill said the government must quickly make an assessment of the damages that need to be covered by the province and announce how and when it will help ensure affected people can be on the water in time for the season opening.

"And that needs to be a very short, precise and clear time frame," he told reporters.

Craig said he would not speculate on what his government is prepared to do if they cannot strike a deal with Ottawa on the matter, but he understands the industry is "paramount" to the economic viability of rural and coastal communities.

