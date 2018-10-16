Report silent on whether lobster fishing should be allowed in marine protected areas

A national advisory panel says no oil and gas development or bottom-trawling fishing activities should be allowed in Canada's marine protected areas — but is silent on Atlantic Canada's lucrative lobster industry.

The panel was created earlier this year by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to recommend standards on what activities should — or should not — be allowed inside marine protected areas, or MPAs.

The panel issued its final report on Tuesday, a month later than expected.

Their report also recommends that First Nations become "full partners" in the development of MPAs and the recognition in law of Indigenous Protected Areas (IPAs) with permanent, long-term funding.

The IPAs would count toward Canada's goal of protecting 10 per cent of ocean and coastal waters by 2020.

The development of MPAs has been sensitive in ocean provinces like Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador where Liberal premiers have complained they could hinder economic activity.

The panel recommends Canada adopt the standards and guidelines developed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) which prohibits industrial activities in Marine Protected Areas.

No mining or dumping

In addition to oil and gas and bottom trawling, the IUCN standards also prohibit mining and dumping. The report is silent on lobster fishing in MPAs.

DFO officials have repeatedly said that lobster fishing should not be impacted in areas under MPA consideration. The panel report offers a potential loophole, however, for the fishing and oil and gas industries.

The government has already decided that what it calls "other effective area-based conservation measures," such as Fisheries Act closures, can be counted toward Canada's 10 per cent target.

"When industrial activities are allowed to occur in areas counted as other effective area-based conservation measures, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard must be satisfied through effective legislation or regulation that risks to intended biodiversity outcomes are avoided or mitigated," the report said.

Federal fisheries minister Jonathan Wilkinson thanked the panel and said the government will review the recommendations.

"Unlike the Harper Conservatives, our government is actively engaging with our partners in the provinces and territories, with Indigenous communities, marine industries and Canadians from coast to coast to coast to increase protections and meet our targets while supporting a healthy oceans economy."