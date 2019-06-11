Lobster fishing dispute between families leads to 6-person melee

A long-standing dispute between two families over lobster fishing on the Eastern Shore boiled over on Saturday and led to a fight between six people in Little Harbour, N.S.

In a press release issued Tuesday, RCMP said two men went to the home of another man to confront him.

Two more men arrived and a fight broke out around 5 p.m., with some people using weapons including a wrench, a golf club and a baseball bat.

Little Harbour is located about 35 kilometres east of Musquodoboit Harbour.

Two men were taken to hospital. A woman was also injured, but did not require medical treatment.

3 men face charges

RCMP arrested three men:

A South West Cove man, 33, was charged with assault with a weapon.

A Little Harbour man, 49, was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and breach of undertaking.

A Little Harbour man, 21, was charged with assault, uttering threats and breach of undertaking.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said police are taking the complaint seriously.

"Since the beginning of the lobster season, the RCMP has been conducting proactive patrols with a visible police presence on the water and this will continue until the end of the season," she said in the release.

"Building a partnership with the fishing communities and ensuring everyone safety is a priority for the RCMP."

