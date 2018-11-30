Community rallies to help fishing crew after boat sinks in Pubnico

It could have been so much worse.

On Wednesday night, Brandon Surette and the crew of Extreme 1 watched as their fishing boat sank into the harbour by the wharf in Lower East Pubnico, N.S.

After starting the boat's engine, the underwater exhaust blew off in the engine room, punching an eight-inch hole in the side of the boat.

"And that was just gushing water," said the 19-year-old fishing captain.

Within 15 minutes, the boat, which was fully loaded with 300 traps and gear in preparation for the start of the season on Saturday, was underwater.

"It went down fast," said Surette, acknowledging he was still scared thinking about what happened.

"And if it would have happened out [on the ocean] I don't think we would have got off in time by the time we figured it out — especially with all the commotion and stuff."

But as quickly as things went bad on Wednesday, Surette watched on Thursday as his community rallied around him to make sure he and his crew would be ready to go with the rest of boats in the area to set traps when the largest lobster season in the land gets underway.

It didn't take long for Extreme 1 to sink after a hole was punched in the side by a malfunctioning exhaust. (Submitted)

Fellow fishermen helped recover the gear and new rope was coiled. A new boat was secured by way of Trevor Leblanc in Wedgeport.

Surette will spend Friday loading traps onto his new vessel, reflecting on how thankful he is for help that flooded in even stronger than the water that took down his boat.

"I wouldn't want to live in any other community because everyone helps each other out in hard times and I can't be more thankful."