Loblaws issues national recall for artichoke dip

Loblaws is recalling PC Blue Menu-brand Artichoke & Asiago Dip in Canada since the packaging fails to warn buyers it may contain egg.

According to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency release Friday, Loblaws triggered the national recall.

The dip is being recalled because it could contain egg, which is not declared on the label.

Although the top lid says artichoke and asiago, the side label states Tzatziki Yogurt Dip.

People with an allergy to egg should not eat the product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

There have been no reports of people becoming sick after eating this product.

