Loblaw backs away from plan to reduce 50% discount on nearly expired food

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is backing down from its decision to nix a 50 per cent off discount from nearly expired foods.

"We've listened to the feedback from our customers and colleagues and are reverting [where it existed before] to the 50% off discounts," the company, whose stores include Atlantic Superstore, No Frills, Dominion and Freshmart to name a few, told CBC News in an email on Friday.

"In the Atlantic, we had not implemented the change and will not. In the rest of the country, customers can expect to see 50% stickers returning in the next few weeks."

Earlier this week, CBC reported that an email from Loblaw Companies Ltd. stated it would no longer discount perishable foods like meat, fruit, and vegetables by 50 per cent as they near their best-before date.

The decision was widely criticized by people who rely on the discount to eat, especially as the price of groceries continues to rise.

