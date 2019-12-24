'This is my Christmas': Volunteers, patrons find comfort at Sydney soup kitchen

The Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen and food bank in Sydney, N.S., saw a few firsts on Christmas Eve this year.

The organization was preparing for its largest meal of the year and it attracted at least one new volunteer and several new customers.

Kitchen supervisor Marguerite MacDonald said she starts prepping about three weeks ahead of time.

MacDonald said she looks forward to seeing old and new faces at Christmas every year.

"Some of them come in here. They have no family. They have no friends, so they come in here for a social event," she said.

"They sit down, they get a nice, warm meal. I have a gift for them to take home, which includes some treats for the evening, some clothes, scarves, hats, mitts."

Volunteer Deborah MacNeil prepares dessert plates for the more than 200 clients expected at Loaves and Fishes on Christmas Eve. (George Mortimer/CBC)

On Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, clients get a traditional holiday meal, including turkey, potatoes, turnips, carrots, dressing and gravy, along with pie and ice cream for dessert.

They can even take home a meal too.

MacDonald said soup kitchen use has grown over the last year.

The agency used to make about 120 meals a day, but is now approaching 200.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Loaves and Fishes will serve more than 400 meals.

MacDonald said a large number of new clients are international students from Cape Breton University, while others are people who just can't make ends meet.

Arun Thamba, left, and Nihal John of India, petroleum engineering students at Cape Breton University, were looking forward to trying their first traditional Christmas dinner. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Arun Thamba, a petroleum engineering student from India, said he has been unable to find a part-time job, so he and his friend, Nihal John, arrived at Loaves and Fishes for the first time on Christmas Eve.

Thamba was looking forward to trying the special Christmas dinner.

"We are familiar with chicken in India," he said. "I am actually not familiar with turkey. I'm really excited."

A regular client, Richard Thornton, said the holiday meal is a highlight for him.

"We don't really do Christmas. This is it," he said.

Edna Burgess says people who struggle during the Christmas holidays find great comfort at Loaves and Fishes. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Edna Burgess said it's simply nice to get out and be with people at this time of year.

"It's lonely to be alone on the holidays and I find it's sociable in here," she said.

Burgess has been visiting Loaves and Fishes for three or four years and said the staff and volunteers are welcoming.

"I for one know that coming here when things are tough, not just Christmas Eve or before that, people that are finding it difficult at this time of year find great comfort coming here," she said.

"This is my Christmas. It's going to be a nice day."

Irene Hennessey was a first-time volunteer at Loaves and Fishes on Christmas Eve, and she found the experience emotional. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Irene Hennessey was found inside, getting ready for her first volunteer shift, and she found it was emotional.

"I just want to do something special this year for Christmas," Hennessey said.

"My daughter is home, but my son is away and this just makes me feel good to do something in the community.

"It just fills my heart. I want to cry, because I'm excited to be here."

