Province offers lending hand to large-scale tourism operators

The province is offering $50 million in loan guarantees to large-scale tourism operators who have seen their revenue cut in half between April and August due to the pandemic.

Eligible companies must have made at least $10 million in revenues in 2019 and have at least 100 people on the payroll.

The Tourism Sector Financing Assistance Program will provide large operators access to lower-cost financing, a media release from the Nova Scotia government says.

The repayable loans can be in the form of lines of credit or term loans issued either by a bank or the Business Development Bank of Canada.

"By helping the larger operators, small and medium operators also benefit," Nova Scotia's Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says in the release.

The maximum any operator can receive is $15 million.

The money will not go directly to the operators. It will be a standby line of credit for the applicant to provide to a lender as part of a debt application.

MORE TOP STORIES