Loaded gun, $22K worth of cocaine seized in Bedford bust

Halifax Regional Police have charged three men and one woman following a drug raid in Bedford, N.S., on Friday morning.

Investigators in the guns and gangs unit of the integrated special enforcement section were involved after police seized a loaded handgun and $22,000 worth of cocaine, police said Monday.

Two police officers in tactical gear and armed with assault rifles stood on the front steps of two townhouses within a short distance of each other on Larry Uteck Boulevard, one of the most densely populated streets in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

People out for early morning runs and walking their dogs told CBC they had no idea what was going on.

HRP officers at the scene of a cocaine bust in Bedford on Friday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

There were no marked police vehicles on scene as officers searched the inside and outside areas of the two properties. Some of the officers on scene wore shirts with the words "drug unit" on the back.

An 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman will appear in court at a later date to face several drug related charges.

Raheem Munro, 28, is facing two counts of possession of weapons and ammunition contrary to a court order and three counts of breaching another court order.

He was previously arrested at two cocaine busts in Halifax in 2017 and 2018.

MORE TOP STORIES