New universal play park in Liverpool built for all to enjoy

It doesn't matter if you have a physical or mental disability, whether you're old or young, when it comes to enjoying a new universal play park in Liverpool, N.S., that's filled with features intended to make it fun for everyone

"Universal design means that it's for everybody, it has options and there's flexibility," said Elise Johnston, accessibility and inclusion co-ordinator for the Region of Queens Municipality.

"We have been very conscious of different abilities and not just physical, it may be cognitive, it may be flight risks with anyone who may be neurodiverse."

The new universal play park was a long time coming.

Eight years ago, Debbie Wamboldt, who has mobility issues and a son who has autism, noticed there wasn't an area in Liverpool where she felt it was safe for her and her son to play.

Debbie Wamboldt was the driving force behind the new universal park and helped raise over $100,000 in community funds for the project. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

At the time she wrote a letter to the candidates in a municipal election stating that more needed to be done to make playgrounds more accessible.

"After that election, when new mayor David Dagley was elected, he called me up and said 'let's work on your list,'" said Wamboldt.

From there, fundraising to build a new more accessible park began. Wamboldt spearheaded many events, big and small, to bring in much needed funding to offset the amount municipal and provincial governments were offering for the park.

"During the pandemic when everybody was struggling, our community really doubled down on the fundraising," said Wamboldt. "We pulled off some really big numbers."

From bottle drives to zombie walks and kids giving up birthday money to donate to the cause, over $100,000 was raised by the community. Government agencies provided the rest toward the park project that cost just over $600,000.

A splash park was the first part of the universal play park to open this summer.

Now the rest of the playground, which is purposely fenced in to help contain people who may wander off, has been opened up to the public. It is fully wheelchair accessible, has impact-absorbing, extra thick rubber cushioning and other features designed to make it safe for young and old alike.

When the park officially opened Marg Millard, who has her own mobility issues, was hooked into a specialized swing that has a harness to keep the rider secured. It was the first time she had been on a swing set in fifty years.

This new universal play park in Liverpool, N.S., can be used by people of all ages and physical abilities. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"I might be old but I do like swinging," said Millard, a local artist. "This park is amazing, it's not just for kids, it's for all of us and this will really be a gathering spot."

The new play park is located next to Queens Place Emera Centre. Also next to the park is a skate park and a walking trail. A new 112-room long-term care home for seniors is now under construction about 200 meters from the park so those residents will also be able to enjoy it.

"The park is truly designed to be multi-generational and totally inclusive," said Johnston. "People can go skating next door at Queen's Place where there is also a walking track, so this is now a true community recreational hub for all."

One corner of the new park is called the quiet grove. It's a specially designed spot for autistic children where they can go and relax in an area away from the noise and excitement of a crowd.

