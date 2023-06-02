Liverpool man charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in

A 50-year-old Liverpool, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in to RCMP.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jeffrey Allen Ohrt arrived at the Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., and told police he had just killed a woman. Ohrt was immediately arrested.

Queens RCMP then conducted a well-being check on the 62-year-old woman in Labelle, a small community in northern Queens County, and found her deceased.

According to a release from the RCMP, the victim was known to Ohrt and police believe the incident was targeted.

Ohrt appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Friday. He was remanded to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside. He is set to appear in court again on June 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120. People with tips can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

