Liverpool man, 27, killed in ATV crash

A 27-year-old Liverpool, N.S., man was killed in an ATV crash on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said they were called to the scene of an overturned ATV in a ditch along Old Port Mouton Road.

Once they arrived, they learned the driver of the ATV was found dead beside the vehicle.

Police say a collision reconstructionist was brought to the site and, at this point, it's not clear how the crash happened.

Old Port Mouton Road will be closed partially for a few hours, police said in a news release.

MORE TOP STORIES