Liverpool Curling Club hosts inaugural Pride Spiel

The Liverpool Curling Club is hoping its first ever Pride Spiel held Saturday will show off the diversity of the sport.

"It doesn't matter if you are a member of the LGBT community, if you have a disability — what it is — you're welcomed," Jennifer Chase, vice president of the curling club told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Friday.

Twelve teams are participating in the event, which started at noon. One team curled in drag.

Chase said the club thought about doing a similar event last year, but said there wasn't enough time to plan it.

She attended a pride curling event in the U.S. in October and said that experience is what pushed her to organize one in Liverpool.

Bradley Keeping Myra competed in drag as Zara Matrix. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Chase said she was also inspired by controversy last summer involving a pride float at Liverpool's annual Privateer Days parade.

Oscar's Cafe, Flowers, Gifts and Such faced backlash when it announced its LGBTQ float, but that prompted an outpouring of support.

Bradley Keeping Myra is the son of the manager of Oscar's Cafe and performs as a drag queen under the name Zara Matrix.

His team competed in the spiel in drag.

He said the event is a huge step in the community in making it more inclusive and welcoming. He said he was happy to be involved.

"I think it started a little bit of a movement because it's a small town, so having people in the LGBT community being showcased is good," he said.

"And I think after the parade I came back and there were more pride flags than I had ever seen, all the stores had them up outside and it was definitely a more welcoming vibe."