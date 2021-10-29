Skip to Main Content
Live long and pawsper: NS man pens bestselling book about dog health
Nova Scotia
·
Video
Live long and pawsper: NS man pens bestselling book about dog health
A book about dogs co-written by Rodney Habib has landed on the New York Times' bestsellers list. The CBC's Colleen Jones reports.
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 7:32 PM AT | Last Updated: October 30
now