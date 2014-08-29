Rash of copper thefts prompts warning from Nova Scotia Power
NSP says thieves have been stealing live wire that can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity
Nova Scotia Power is warning people about the safety risks of stealing copper wire after a string of thefts in Cape Breton.
David Rodenhiser, communications manager for Nova Scotia Power, said live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity.
"There's a real high hazard of electrocution in doing or attempting this type of theft," he said. "There's a real risk that someone could be very seriously injured or killed trying to do this."
The thefts occurred over the past month and are much different than the ones normally documented by Nova Scotia Power, which usually happen at substations.
"These ones have been more so along the lines strung along the poles, so it's a different style of theft," said Rodenhiser.
A news release from the company said the ground wire being stolen is designed to protect workers and prevent equipment failure.
Police are investigating
Nova Scotia Power said the thefts occurred in the North Sydney, Big Baddeck, Grand Narrows and Kempt Head areas.
Cape Breton Regional Police and Baddeck RCMP are investigating.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.