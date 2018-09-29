Stop me if you've heard the one about the Little Judique sign

Visitors driving down Shore Road through Little Judique, in Cape Breton's Inverness County, often stop for the stop sign.

They don't have to, though. That's because there's no stop sign on Shore Road.

The sign is out in the middle of a lagoon beside the road.

Did a street flood? Did a stray red octagon get planted there during a wild storm?

Nope. Nothing that dramatic.

Bill MacDonald, a retired paper mill worker who lives next to the lagoon, puts the sign there every year.

"I wait until the tide is really low," MacDonald said. "I walk out and hammer it into the ground and leave it there for the summer.

"And then in the fall, like in November, I take it out before the ice comes in, and people get a lot of laughs out of it."

MacDonald puts the sign in the lagoon every year. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

It seems like a lot of effort, but MacDonald said he gets a kick out of it.

"Like when I met you, I said, 'What did you think when you saw it, and did you smile?' And you said, 'Yes,'" MacDonald said. "That's why it's there."

People who live nearby know who puts the sign up every year, MacDonald said, but tourists often take notice. And his grandchildren are curious about it.

"When the tide changes, it's up and down in the water, and some of my grandkids said, 'Uh, why does grandpa keep changing the sign?' Actually it's the tide that's moving."

MacDonald said visitors often stop to take pictures, and one staying at a nearby bed-and-breakfast once posted a photo of the sign on a provincial tourism website.

Sometimes, kayakers obey

He's even seen kayakers paddle up to the sign and then turn back, seeming to feel the need to obey the command.

Cape Bretoners are well known for having a quirky sense of humour.

"I've got a son named Lane. I was thinking about putting another one out called Wrong Lane or Change Lanes or something like that," MacDonald said.

"It's just to make people laugh, and that's what we're all about in Cape Breton."