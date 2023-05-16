Little Harbour wildfire now 60% contained

Residents of Little Harbour, N.S., who had to leave their homes because of a wildfire will be allowed to go back at 8 p.m. AT Tuesday.

In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said the 56.5-hecate fire is now 60 per cent contained, up from 25 per cent earlier in the day.

There are 30 specialized firefighters from the department on the scene in Shelburne County, as well as 17 volunteer firefighters and one department helicopter.

Eleven homes were evacuated due to the fire, displacing 18 residents.

When the residents return to their homes, the power will be turned back on. It had been turned off for safety reasons.

Shelburne County wildfire 25% contained, officials say Duration 1:54 The fire near the community of Little Harbour is being held at 56 hectares, but officials say it's not under control yet. As Paul Palmeter reports, the fire has already forced the evacuation of several homes in the area.

Scott Tingley, the manager of forest protection with the department, told Radio-Canada earlier Tuesday that some of the challenges crews are facing are dryness and low humidity.

He said light rain forecast for the region over the next 24 to 48 hours is providing some optimism.

"[It's] probably not enough to give us some long-term relief, but it will certainly help," said Tingley.

