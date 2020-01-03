The puck stopped with the lone girl in this all-star hockey game

One of three girls playing in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League won a spot at the league's annual all-star game.

Lisa Mombourquette, 14, plays goal for the Truro Bearcats. Other players in the league voted for her to mind the nets in the annual North vs. South game late last month.

The league attracts the top talent across Nova Scotia and the showcase game features the best of the best.

She learned just before Christmas and was "super excited."

"It was really fun," Mombourquette said.

She played half the game and faced a flurry of shots. She did enough to help the North side win 11-6.

Mombourquette said the boys and coaches are supportive.

"They consider me one of the guys. They're all respectful," she told CBC's Mainstreet Thursday.

A 'top-notch athlete'

Todd Watson, president of the league, said she was the second girl to make the showcase, after Landyn Pitts did it in 2017.

"She's a top-notch athlete and doing a great job between the pipes," he said. "A lot of girls recognize her efforts and admire what she's doing."

Scouts from the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League were at the showcase. Mombourquette wants to play with the boys at that level next.

"It's really fun. My whole life, I was with the guys, and I want to make that accomplishment," she said. "It's a little bit faster pace and they can shoot a little harder."

Mombourquette and Watson hope her story inspires more girls to play hockey.

