Nova Scotia doctor disciplined for opioid-prescribing misconduct

An Upper Tantallon, N.S., family doctor has been reprimanded and her licence restricted after prescribing opioids for "a professional acquaintance" who turned out to have addiction problems.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that Dr. Lisa Dearman can no longer prescribe opioids and must post a sign stating that restriction in her waiting and examination rooms.

In a written decision, the college said it was notified of concerns by the province's prescription monitoring program about Dearman's hydromorphone prescriptions for a person described as a professional acquaintance.

Dearman has been investigated in the past for prescribing controlled substances and management of chronic non-cancer pain.

Prescribed for person who did not have doctor

The current problem began when Dearman began prescribing pain medication to a person whose doctor had retired, with the understanding that the person would seek another family doctor.

However, the person did not find a family doctor and was suffering from neuropathic pain due to a dental procedure. Dearman continued to prescribe hydromorphone and also referred that person to several pain clinics.

The college did not identify the person in its decision, saying only it was someone Dearman had known professionally for about 10 years.

Hundreds of pills

A review of that person's profile showed:

The professional acquaintance was receiving about 500 oral morphine equivalents (oxycodone) in May 2017.

By July 2017, that person had received an increase dose of opiates in the form of Hydromorph Contin and that shot up to 1,450 oral doses.

The person exhibited addictive behaviours such as waiting at the door of the pharmacy before it opened to fill prescriptions, was obtaining opioid prescriptions from different practitioners including a dentist and orthodontist, demanding large refills, attempting to renew prescriptions early and becoming confrontational with pharmacy staff.

Intimidated by patients

Dearman stopped prescribing opioids shortly before January 2018, the college noted.

Dearman, who has been practising in Nova Scotia since 1992, admitted that she was vulnerable to intimidation by patients and may have been targeted because of this, the decision said.

Working from a home office and professional isolation added to the problem and she told the college she was hopeful that her prescribing restrictions would enable her to deal with pressure and intimidation from patients in the future.