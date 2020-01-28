Lionel Desmond's family to testify as fatality inquiry resumes

The two families at the heart of the Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry will share what they remember of the time leading to the tragedy that marked a small community in Guysborough County, N.S., on January 3, 2017.

That afternoon, Desmond, an Afghanistan veteran with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, shot his wife, Shanna, his 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, his mother, Brenda, and then turned the gun on himself.

The first session of the inquiry ended on March 2, 2020, but later sessions were delayed by the pandemic.

While the first 17 days of the inquiry focused on testimony from RCMP, health professionals and firearms officers, this session will hear from Desmond's sisters and from Shanna's family, the Bordens.

Desmond's sisters are expected to speak about the lack of support the veteran's family received from the Canadian Forces as he transitioned to assuming the role of a husband and father after a tour of Afghanistan in 2007, one of the lawyers, Adam Rodgers said.

Shanna Desmond's family, the Bordens, are also expected to testify later in this session. (Remembering Shanna Desmond/Facebook)

He said that same lack of support continued when the veteran was released from a Veterans Affairs psychiatric institution in 2006, after a decade-long struggle with PTSD.

"From the sisters' perspective, they'll say that there were next to none — virtually no supports from the military in terms of providing the family with some structure and some guidance as to what they should be expecting and what kind of strategies they might want to employ to help reintegrate somebody back into the family situation and back into the community," said Rodgers.

That perspective was echoed in the testimony of those psychiatrists in the Antigonish, N.S., area who treated Desmond at the emergency room in December 2006 and the first days of January 2007.

Several testified during the first session about him "falling through the cracks" by not receiving follow-up care for months after his return to the community.

Inquiry mandate

Judge Warren Zimmer continues to preside over the fatality inquiry, which, unlike a public inquiry, does not seek to lay blame. Instead, his role will be to hear from the witnesses and the recommendations of the various lawyers in trying to determine why this happened — and to then put forward recommendations to the province about how policy changes in health-care or domestic violence can prevent future deaths.

In the initial session, Zimmer questioned the layers of bureaucracy that kept health, military and public safety institutions from sharing information about the Afghanistan veteran.

In one instance, a firearms officer in New Brunswick had said she would not have reinstated the gun acquisition licence Desmond would use to purchase the SKS 762 semi-automatic rifle he used in the shootings if she had known his military psychiatric team had just recommended he receive in-patient treatment.

Instead, she had a one-sentence note from Desmond's physician saying that he saw no reason to deny the licence.

In another day of testimony, the counsellor who saw Desmond in the community in the weeks before the shootings said she would have recommended he return for in-patient treatment if she'd been given access to his military psychiatric records.

A collage of Lionel Desmond, his wife Shanna, mother Brenda and daughter Aaliyah and his military comrades. (CBC)

When combined, the 20 witnesses throughout the inquiry described how the use of different databases across government levels and departments prevented the sharing of critical information.

It's a theme the judge routinely returned to in his questions for those witnesses and is expected to address in his recommendations, numerous lawyers have told CBC.

This session of the inquiry will sit for four weeks, but there are other sessions expected to be scheduled.

Potential interruption

There could be a potential interruption, however, given that Rodgers, who represents Desmond's estate, recently faced a disciplinary panel of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society.

His former business partner Jason Boudrot was discharged for allegedly misappropriating client funds.

While the panel said in a written decision that Rodgers neither misappropriated funds himself, helped Boudrot do so nor knew about his business partner's actions, it did find him guilty of professional misconduct by failing to protect clients' property.

The panel has not yet rendered a sentencing decision, but the bar society is calling for Rodgers's disbarment.

The lawyer said if that were to happen — or he received a suspension — he would immediately appeal and ask for a stay so that he could continue to represent the Desmond family.

