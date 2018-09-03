2 men dead, 1 woman seriously injured in Antigonish County crash

Two people are dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Linwood, N.S., on Sunday evening.

RCMP say a small car was travelling on Highway 4 in the Antigonish County community when it left the road, rolled over and hit a tree at 6:51 p.m.

A 23-year-old man from Port Hastings and a 27-year-old man from Troy died at the scene. A 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.