2 men dead, 1 woman seriously injured in Antigonish County crash
Car was travelling on Highway 4 in Linwood when it left the road, rolled and hit a tree
Two people are dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Linwood, N.S., on Sunday evening.
RCMP say a small car was travelling on Highway 4 in the Antigonish County community when it left the road, rolled over and hit a tree at 6:51 p.m.
A 23-year-old man from Port Hastings and a 27-year-old man from Troy died at the scene. A 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antigonish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antigonish</a> collision & road closure location in Linwood: <a href="https://t.co/CipJxjyd6k">pic.twitter.com/CipJxjyd6k</a>—@RCMPNS