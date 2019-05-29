Woman convicted in Valentine's Day mall plot loses appeal

The American woman convicted of plotting a 2015 attack on a Halifax mall has lost her appeal to overturn her sentence.

Lindsay Souvannarath, of Geneva, Ill., is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder related to the 2015 plan. She must serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before she can apply for parole.

Her lawyer, Peter Planetta, has said the life sentence handed down by the sentencing judge, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski, reflected a range more appropriate for terrorism offences — not a conspiracy to commit murder.

The lawyer also argued his client's sentence should be more in line with Souvannarath's co-accused, Randall Shephard, who was sentenced to 10 years for his role in the plot.

Crown prosecutor Tim O'Leary told the court last month that Souvannarath's sentence was not excessively harsh, but rather at the high end of what's recommended.

Three judges on the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal made the decision: Jamie Saunders, Cindy Bourgeois and Anne Derrick.

